Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $126.85. 247,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

