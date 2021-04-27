Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,981,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. 934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,315. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08.

