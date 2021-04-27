Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,028 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.