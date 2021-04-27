Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.75-4.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.75-4.05 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.24.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

