Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.10 million. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.