Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.10 million. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CIGI opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.
