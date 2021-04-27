Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

