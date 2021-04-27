Colfax (CFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect Colfax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Colfax has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.