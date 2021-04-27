CoinDeal Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $354.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00065154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.74 or 0.00741947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.66 or 0.07807947 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

