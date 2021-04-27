CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.