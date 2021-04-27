CME Group (CME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $204.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.