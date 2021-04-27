Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NET. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

NET opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -217.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,489,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,686 shares of company stock valued at $67,162,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

