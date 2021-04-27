ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

CLPT opened at $20.81 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

