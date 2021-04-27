Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

Clearfield stock traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. 283,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,727. The stock has a market cap of $513.41 million, a PE ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Clearfield by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

