Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

