Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded up $12.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.79. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.