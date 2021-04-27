Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $446,336.00 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.99. 3,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

