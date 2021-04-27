Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.95.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $233.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 256.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.98. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.