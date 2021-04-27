Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Achieves $246,730.40

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 186% against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $246,730.40 and $28.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

