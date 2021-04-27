Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25.
In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
