Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $349.36. The company had a trading volume of 255,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.03 and a 200-day moving average of $344.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 12-month low of $197.13 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

