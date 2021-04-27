Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cimpress posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million.

CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist increased their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,996. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.62.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

