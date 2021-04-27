Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $204,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

