China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

