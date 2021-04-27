Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

