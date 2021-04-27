Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09.

