Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,361 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,361 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $51,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.02. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

