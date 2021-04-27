Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,809 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $42,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

