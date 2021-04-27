Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.40 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425,041 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of General Electric worth $78,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 369,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 138,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 20.9% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 56,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

