Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $48.51 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,367 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $48,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.