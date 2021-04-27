Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $80,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $670.44 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $675.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $281.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

