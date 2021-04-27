Chartwell Retirement Residences Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.31 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$7.25 and a 12 month high of C$12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 175.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

