ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Hits $911,909.77

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 17% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $911,909.77 and approximately $82,706.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00278014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.16 or 0.01044331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.28 or 0.00728060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,882.24 or 0.99824188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.