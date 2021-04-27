Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,123,842 shares of company stock valued at $81,987,527. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

