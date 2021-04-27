Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

