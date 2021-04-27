Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,484 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 147,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNWB opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

