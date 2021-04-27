Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 2,805.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238,425 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 76,023.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $739.23 million, a P/E ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

