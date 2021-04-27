Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Aptinyx worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptinyx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

APTX opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. Analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.