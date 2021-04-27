Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 541 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Landmark Bancorp worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LARK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.47. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

