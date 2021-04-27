Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,423 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Select Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 135,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 240,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

