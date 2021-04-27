Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 301,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,436,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chargepoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chargepoint in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

