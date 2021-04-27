ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of ChampionX worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

CHX opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

