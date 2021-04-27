Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.50

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 55.68 ($0.73). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 55.06 ($0.72), with a volume of 8,986,580 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 58.75 ($0.77).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.66.

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

