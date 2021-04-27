CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,362,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116,904 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

