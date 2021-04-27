CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,597,631. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,695,366 shares of company stock valued at $830,862,088. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.08. 273,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,741,721. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

