CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $228.41. 73,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,337. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

