CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 14,128 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.33. The stock had a trading volume of 522,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.