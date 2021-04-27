Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Shares of CJPRY opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.22. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.