Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

