CenterStar Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,303 Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

GOEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

