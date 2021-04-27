Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 886 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.53. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.